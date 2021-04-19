Gear up for the change! Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) has hit the volume of 1971481

At the end of the latest market close, Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) was valued at $3.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.00 while reaching the peak value of $3.43 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.00. The stock current value is $3.40.

Recently in News on April 16, 2021, Synlogic Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Synlogic (Nasdaq: SYBX) a clinical stage company bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $3.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Synlogic from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Synlogic, are expected to be $30.0 million. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are being sold by Synlogic. In addition, Synlogic has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about April 20, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Synlogic Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.11 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $2.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) full year performance was 81.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Synlogic Inc. shares are logging -33.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.78 and $5.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1971481 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) recorded performance in the market was 57.41%, having the revenues showcasing 4.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 125.29M, as it employees total of 72 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Synlogic Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.33, with a change in the price was noted +1.32. In a similar fashion, Synlogic Inc. posted a movement of +63.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,408,312 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SYBX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)

Raw Stochastic average of Synlogic Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.23%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Synlogic Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 57.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.67%, alongside a boost of 81.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.29% during last recorded quarter.