Boiling and ready to burst as PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) last month performance was 118.31%

At the end of the latest market close, PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) was valued at $42.58. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $43.30 while reaching the peak value of $44.8399 and lowest value recorded on the day was $38.18. The stock current value is $38.40.

Recently in News on April 6, 2021, Playboy and Nifty Gateway Partner to Bring 70-Year Art Legacy to Blockchain. Partnership features upcoming NFT art collaborations with major digital artists and grants to support emerging artists. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PLBY Group Inc. shares are logging -13.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 289.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.85 and $44.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6909179 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) recorded performance in the market was 265.37%, having the revenues showcasing 233.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.43B, as it employees total of 216 workers.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the PLBY Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.62, with a change in the price was noted +28.37. In a similar fashion, PLBY Group Inc. posted a movement of +282.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,010,424 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLBY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of PLBY Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.57%.

If we look into the earlier routines of PLBY Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 265.37%. The shares increased approximately by 48.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 118.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 233.33% during last recorded quarter.