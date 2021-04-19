AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $8.00

For the readers interested in the stock health of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC). It is currently valued at $5.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.62, after setting-off with the price of $5.62. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.60.

Recently in News on April 16, 2021, AnPac Bio Reports Record Q1 for Paid CDA-Based Cancer Testing Volume in 2021, Increasing Approximately 130% Compared to Q1, 2020. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced today that it experienced strong demand for its paid tests based on the cancer differentiation analysis technology (CDA) technology, or paid CDA-based tests, in the first quarter of 2021, setting a record high Q1 test volume. CDA-based tests, which are multi-cancer tests based on a novel biophysical approach, are the Company’s flagship product line and reached 5,439 paid cancer tests in Q1, an approximately 130% increase over the same period last year. While AnPac Bio offers multiple test products including various cancer screening tests, immunology tests and annual physical checkups, paid CDA-based tests had the highest test volume among all these tests in Q1, 2021. You can read further details here

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.09 on 03/09/21, with the lowest value was $5.00 for the same time period, recorded on 04/16/21.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) full year performance was -39.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. shares are logging -58.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.15 and $12.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1497142 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) recorded performance in the market was -5.66%, having the revenues showcasing -12.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.70M, as it employees total of 101 workers.

The Analysts eye on AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.87, with a change in the price was noted +1.75. In a similar fashion, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +53.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,345,416 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANPC is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

Raw Stochastic average of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.60%.

Considering, the past performance of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.05%, alongside a downfall of -39.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.43% during last recorded quarter.