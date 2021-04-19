Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.07M in the recent 3 months

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) is priced at $3.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.80 and reached a high price of $1.85, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.84. The stock touched a low price of $1.68.

Recently in News on April 19, 2021, Ambow Education Expands Partnership with Amazon in Artificial Intelligence Training for Teachers. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or “the Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), China’s leading provider of educational and career enhancement services, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Amazon with the launch of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) training for teachers. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.6800 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.6800 for the same time period, recorded on 04/16/21.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) full year performance was -10.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares are logging -52.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 117.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.41 and $6.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 108982695 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) recorded performance in the market was -15.21%, having the revenues showcasing -26.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.61M, as it employees total of 1809 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ambow Education Holding Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.4395, with a change in the price was noted +0.4000. In a similar fashion, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. posted a movement of +17.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,498,934 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMBO is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Technical rundown of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)

Raw Stochastic average of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.04%.

Considering, the past performance of Ambow Education Holding Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.07%, alongside a downfall of -10.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.40% during last recorded quarter.