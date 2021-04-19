Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) market price of $0.47 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS). It is currently valued at $0.47. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.50, after setting-off with the price of $0.4941. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.462 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.52.

Recently in News on April 12, 2021, Advaxis, Inc. Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules. Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with two healthcare-focused, institutional investors for the purchase of (i) 17,577,400 shares of common stock , (ii) 7,671,937 pre-funded warrants (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”) to purchase 7,671,937 shares of common stock and (iii) registered common share purchase warrants to purchase 11,244,135 shares of common stock. The Company has also agreed to issue to the investors, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered common share purchase warrants to purchase 14,005,202 shares of the Company’s common stock. Each share of common stock and accompanying common share purchase warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $0.7921, and each Pre-funded Warrant and accompanying common warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $0.7911, pursuant to a registered direct offering, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The Pre-Funded Warrants are immediately exercisable, at an exercise price of $0.001, and may be exercised at any time until all of the Pre-Funded Warrants are exercised in full. The registered common share purchase warrants will have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, will be immediately exercisable, and will expire five (5) years from the date of issuance. The unregistered common share purchase warrants will have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, will be exercisable fourteen days after the Company increases its authorized share capital, and will expire five (5) years from their initial exercise date (collectively, the “Offering”). You can read further details here

Advaxis Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5700 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $0.3500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) full year performance was -25.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Advaxis Inc. shares are logging -70.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $1.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9035053 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) recorded performance in the market was 34.50%, having the revenues showcasing -26.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 71.20M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Specialists analysis on Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Advaxis Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6619, with a change in the price was noted +0.0813. In a similar fashion, Advaxis Inc. posted a movement of +20.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,503,523 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADXS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)

Raw Stochastic average of Advaxis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.03%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.92%, alongside a downfall of -25.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -29.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by -46.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.23% during last recorded quarter.