HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $96.33

For the readers interested in the stock health of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). It is currently valued at $71.51. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $71.85, after setting-off with the price of $71.81. Company’s stock value dipped to $71.075 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $70.53.

Recently in News on November 3, 2020, HDFC Bank Is Numero Uno in Indian Financial Sector: Asiamoney Poll. Secures coveted honour for 2nd year in a row. You can read further details here

HDFC Bank Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $84.70 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $68.79 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) full year performance was 85.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HDFC Bank Limited shares are logging -15.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.65 and $84.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3244309 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) recorded performance in the market was -1.04%, having the revenues showcasing -5.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 130.67B, as it employees total of 116971 workers.

Market experts do have their say about HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

During the last month, 32 analysts gave the HDFC Bank Limited a BUY rating, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 75.06, with a change in the price was noted +4.35. In a similar fashion, HDFC Bank Limited posted a movement of +6.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,463,581 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Raw Stochastic average of HDFC Bank Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of HDFC Bank Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.36%, alongside a boost of 85.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -3.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.49% during last recorded quarter.