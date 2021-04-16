Gear up for the change! Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) has hit the volume of 1214747

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR), which is $2.81 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.1711 after opening rate of $3.17 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.805 before closing at $3.20.

Recently in News on March 16, 2021, Tuniu Corp. to Host Earnings Call. Tuniu Corp. (NASDAQ:TOUR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 16, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Tuniu Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.28 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $1.69 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) full year performance was 232.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuniu Corporation shares are logging -46.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 287.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.73 and $5.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1214747 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) recorded performance in the market was 59.66%, having the revenues showcasing 26.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 342.68M, as it employees total of 6188 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tuniu Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.80, with a change in the price was noted +0.74. In a similar fashion, Tuniu Corporation posted a movement of +35.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,063,486 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TOUR is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Raw Stochastic average of Tuniu Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tuniu Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 59.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 150.89%, alongside a boost of 232.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.58% during last recorded quarter.