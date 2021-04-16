Gear up for the change! Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has hit the volume of 2254310

At the end of the latest market close, Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) was valued at $2.02. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.04 while reaching the peak value of $2.04 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.81. The stock current value is $1.90.

Recently in News on April 6, 2021, Remark Holdings Adjourns Special Shareholder Meeting Until May 27, 2021. Board Establishes New Shareholder Record Date of April 6, 2021. You can read further details here

Remark Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.7200 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.7200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) full year performance was 400.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Remark Holdings Inc. shares are logging -59.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 442.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $4.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2254310 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%, having the revenues showcasing -11.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 198.55M, as it employees total of 77 workers.

The Analysts eye on Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Remark Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.4152, with a change in the price was noted +0.7800. In a similar fashion, Remark Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +69.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,246,730 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Raw Stochastic average of Remark Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.07%.

Considering, the past performance of Remark Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.33%, alongside a boost of 400.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.63% during last recorded quarter.