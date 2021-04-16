Do The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) beta value of 1.54 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX), which is $42.66 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $45.13 after opening rate of $42.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $42.62 before closing at $46.17.

Recently in News on April 14, 2021, Greenbrier Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) (“Greenbrier”) announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $275.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Greenbrier also intends to grant the initial purchasers a right to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date Greenbrier first issues the Notes, up to an additional $41.25 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes on the same terms and conditions. You can read further details here

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.21 on 02/24/21, with the lowest value was $33.29 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) full year performance was 166.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Greenbrier Companies Inc. shares are logging -15.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 183.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.05 and $50.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1085416 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) recorded performance in the market was 17.26%, having the revenues showcasing 17.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.40B, as it employees total of 10600 workers.

Analysts verdict on The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Greenbrier Companies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 40.91, with a change in the price was noted +9.12. In a similar fashion, The Greenbrier Companies Inc. posted a movement of +27.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 365,669 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GBX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.84.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.17%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The Greenbrier Companies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.61%, alongside a boost of 166.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.29% during last recorded quarter.