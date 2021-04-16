Do Olin Corporation (OLN) beta value of 1.29 signposts another twist?

Olin Corporation (OLN) is priced at $42.17 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $40.80 and reached a high price of $42.59, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $40.27. The stock touched a low price of $40.39.

Recently in News on April 14, 2021, Olin Announces Redemption Of 10% Senior Notes Due 2025. Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced today that it has notified bondholders that it intends to redeem all $185 million of its outstanding 10% senior notes due October 15, 2025 (the “Notes”). The Notes are expected to be redeemed on May 14, 2021 at a redemption price in cash of 105% of the principal amount of the Notes (representing an aggregate premium of approximately $9.3 million). The Notes were issued in connection with the 2015 Dow Chlorine Products acquisition. Olin expects to fund the redemption using $195 million of cash generated from operations. You can read further details here

Olin Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.59 on 04/15/21, with the lowest value was $22.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Olin Corporation (OLN) full year performance was 214.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Olin Corporation shares are logging -0.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 336.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.67 and $42.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1853253 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Olin Corporation (OLN) recorded performance in the market was 71.70%, having the revenues showcasing 54.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.53B, as it employees total of 8000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Olin Corporation (OLN)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Olin Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.33, with a change in the price was noted +20.83. In a similar fashion, Olin Corporation posted a movement of +97.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,500,317 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OLN is recording 2.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.65.

Technical breakdown of Olin Corporation (OLN)

Raw Stochastic average of Olin Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Olin Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 71.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 160.47%, alongside a boost of 214.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 54.41% during last recorded quarter.