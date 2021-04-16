Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) market price of $67.65 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ). It is currently valued at $67.65. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $69.20, after setting-off with the price of $67.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $65.60 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $66.30.

Recently in News on March 16, 2021, Daqo New Energy Announces Three-Year High-Purity Polysilicon Supply Agreement with Gaojing Solar. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) (“Daqo New Energy”, the “Company” or “we”), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that it signed a three-year high-purity polysilicon supply agreement with Gaojing Solar Energy Technology Co., LTD (“Gaojing”). Gaojing is a newly established advanced solar wafer manufacturer co-founded by a team of senior experts with extensive experience in the solar industry, IDG Capital, a leading investment firm, and Zhuhai’s leading state-owned enterprise Huafa Group. You can read further details here

Daqo New Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $130.33 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $59.12 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) full year performance was 579.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Daqo New Energy Corp. shares are logging -48.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 663.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.86 and $130.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3115645 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) recorded performance in the market was 17.94%, having the revenues showcasing -12.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.49B, as it employees total of 1892 workers.

The Analysts eye on Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Daqo New Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 76.88, with a change in the price was noted +27.78. In a similar fashion, Daqo New Energy Corp. posted a movement of +69.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,746,438 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DQ is recording 0.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Technical rundown of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Daqo New Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.95%.

Considering, the past performance of Daqo New Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.39%, alongside a boost of 579.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.61% during last recorded quarter.