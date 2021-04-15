Time to Buy Beat-Down Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL). It is currently valued at $3.19. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.77, after setting-off with the price of $3.55. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.0701 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.43.

Recently in News on February 12, 2021, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing Of Registered Direct Public Offering. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. (f/k/a China Ceramics Co., Ltd.) (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) (the “Company”), a leading Chinese manufacturer of ceramic tiles used for exterior siding and for interior flooring and design in residential and commercial buildings, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with three institutional investors for a registered direct offering of securities with gross proceeds of approximately $2.1 million, before payment of commissions and expenses. The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about February 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.50 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $2.29 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) full year performance was 121.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited shares are logging -42.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.26 and $5.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1469422 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) recorded performance in the market was 28.63%, having the revenues showcasing 9.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.79M, as it employees total of 431 workers.

Specialists analysis on Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.92, with a change in the price was noted +0.96. In a similar fashion, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited posted a movement of +43.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,047,909 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL)

Raw Stochastic average of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.74%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.82%, alongside a boost of 121.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.62% during last recorded quarter.