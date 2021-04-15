Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.92M in the recent 3 months

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is priced at $6.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.21 and reached a high price of $7.22, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.21. The stock touched a low price of $6.20.

Recently in News on April 15, 2021, TAOP and Bitmain Signed a Purchase Agreement for Antminer S19j Pro Bitcoin Mining Machines. Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a provider of Internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, announces today that it has signed a Bitcoin mining machine purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with Bitmain Technologies Limited. Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, TAOP will purchase Antminer S19j Pro Bitcoin mining machines with a total order value of about $24 million. The purchase will be funded by a line of credit backed by the personal real estate of Mr. Jianghuai Lin, the Chairman and CEO of TAOP. You can read further details here

Taoping Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.86 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $2.74 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) full year performance was 135.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Taoping Inc. shares are logging -64.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 222.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.86 and $16.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13037181 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Taoping Inc. (TAOP) recorded performance in the market was 118.66%, having the revenues showcasing 108.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.16M, as it employees total of 78 workers.

The Analysts eye on Taoping Inc. (TAOP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Taoping Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.74, with a change in the price was noted +3.46. In a similar fashion, Taoping Inc. posted a movement of +121.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,101,636 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Taoping Inc. (TAOP)

Raw Stochastic average of Taoping Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 0.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.78%.

Considering, the past performance of Taoping Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 118.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 120.21%, alongside a boost of 135.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by -43.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 108.39% during last recorded quarter.