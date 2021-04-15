Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.51

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE), which is $10.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.595 after opening rate of $10.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.38 before closing at $10.36.

Recently in News on April 9, 2021, Paramount Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2021 Results. Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it will file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 after the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. You can read further details here

Paramount Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.60 on 04/14/21, with the lowest value was $8.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) full year performance was 8.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Paramount Group Inc. shares are logging -0.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.54 and $10.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3125910 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) recorded performance in the market was 16.37%, having the revenues showcasing 21.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.31B, as it employees total of 323 workers.

The Analysts eye on Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Paramount Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.47, with a change in the price was noted +1.09. In a similar fashion, Paramount Group Inc. posted a movement of +11.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,878,439 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PGRE is recording 1.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.04.

Technical rundown of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

Raw Stochastic average of Paramount Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.93%.

Considering, the past performance of Paramount Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.40%, alongside a boost of 8.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.20% during last recorded quarter.