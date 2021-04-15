MP Materials Corp. (MP) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 5.82M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of MP Materials Corp. (MP), which is $34.62 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $36.0504 after opening rate of $34.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $33.90 before closing at $34.25.

Recently in News on March 24, 2021, MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering. MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of an offering of $600 million principal amount of its 0.25% Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “notes”) through a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). MP Materials has also granted the initial purchasers an option to purchase, exercisable within the 30-day period immediately following the pricing date of the offering, up to an additional $90 million principal amount of notes. The offering is expected to close on March 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MP Materials Corp. shares are logging -33.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 253.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.78 and $51.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3524547 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MP Materials Corp. (MP) recorded performance in the market was 7.62%, having the revenues showcasing -0.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.84B, as it employees total of 277 workers.

Specialists analysis on MP Materials Corp. (MP)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the MP Materials Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.63, with a change in the price was noted +20.23. In a similar fashion, MP Materials Corp. posted a movement of +140.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,353,456 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MP is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Trends and Technical analysis: MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Raw Stochastic average of MP Materials Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.27%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.62%. The shares increased approximately by 1.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.17% during last recorded quarter.