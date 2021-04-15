Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -14.56%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ), which is $0.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.86 after opening rate of $0.81 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.81 before closing at $0.81.

Recently in News on April 6, 2021, Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F. Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed the 2020 annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Kelso’s Form 20-F includes the Company’s management discussion and analysis and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Form 20-F is available on the Company’s website at www.kelsotech.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. You can read further details here

Kelso Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4800 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $0.5293 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) full year performance was 65.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kelso Technologies Inc. shares are logging -43.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $1.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4469413 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) recorded performance in the market was 52.26%, having the revenues showcasing 25.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.95M.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kelso Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7987, with a change in the price was noted +0.3039. In a similar fashion, Kelso Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +57.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,148,876 in trading volumes.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Kelso Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.80%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Kelso Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.68%, alongside a boost of 65.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.73% during last recorded quarter.