Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of -0.63

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) is priced at $2.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.59 and reached a high price of $2.595, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.57. The stock touched a low price of $2.365.

Recently in News on April 12, 2021, Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Cooperation Agreement between Haitaoche and Jingdong. Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced that Haitaoche Limited (“Haitaoche”) has signed into a cooperation agreement (“Cooperation Agreement”) with Jingdong Century Trade Limited (“Jingdong”), a leading online retail platform (www.jd.com) in China to tap into China’s fast-growing e-commerce auto market. Kaixin entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with the shareholders of Haitaoche on December 31, 2020, pursuant to which Kaixin will acquire 100% of the share capital of Haitaoche from the shareholders of Haitaoche.1. You can read further details here

Kaixin Auto Holdings had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.49 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $2.37 for the same time period, recorded on 04/14/21.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) full year performance was 125.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are logging -82.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 492.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $13.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1110338 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) recorded performance in the market was -36.46%, having the revenues showcasing -41.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 160.40M, as it employees total of 279 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kaixin Auto Holdings a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.03, with a change in the price was noted -0.65. In a similar fashion, Kaixin Auto Holdings posted a movement of -21.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,463,857 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Kaixin Auto Holdings in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.22%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Kaixin Auto Holdings, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 337.83%, alongside a boost of 125.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.34% during last recorded quarter.