Here is why Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) recent weekly performance of -15.87% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU). It is currently valued at $1.09. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.10, after setting-off with the price of $1.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.02 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.06.

Recently in News on January 12, 2021, Four Seasons Education Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Unaudited Financial Results. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (“Four Seasons Education” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FEDU), a leading Shanghai-based educational company dedicated to providing comprehensive after-school education services with a focus on high-quality math education, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2021, ended November 30, 2020. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6400 on 03/26/21, with the lowest value was $0.9806 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) full year performance was -11.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. shares are logging -58.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $2.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1316252 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) recorded performance in the market was -1.85%, having the revenues showcasing 6.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.18M, as it employees total of 910 workers.

Analysts verdict on Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2967, with a change in the price was noted +0.2550. In a similar fashion, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. posted a movement of +30.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,490,298 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FEDU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.78%, alongside a downfall of -11.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.75% during last recorded quarter.