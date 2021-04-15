Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.68M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), which is $7.76 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.4675 after opening rate of $7.45 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.20 before closing at $7.21.

Recently in News on April 13, 2021, Fortuna releases 2020 Sustainability Report. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it has published its 2020 Sustainability Report which is aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals and Mining Standard. The Sustainability Report includes an ESG for Investors section, and shares Fortuna’s sustainability commitments for 2021 to 2025 on key environmental, social, and governance indicators according to an updated materiality assessment. The Company has also begun to align its climate-related disclosure with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. You can read further details here

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.85 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $5.89 for the same time period, recorded on 03/30/21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) full year performance was 170.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares are logging -21.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 242.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.27 and $9.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1344563 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) recorded performance in the market was -12.50%, having the revenues showcasing -15.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.33B.

Analysts verdict on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.32, with a change in the price was noted +1.33. In a similar fashion, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted a movement of +20.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,552,230 in trading volumes.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.76%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.89%, alongside a boost of 170.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.97% during last recorded quarter.