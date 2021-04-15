Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 854.74K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR), which is $1.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.39 after opening rate of $1.22 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.21 before closing at $1.21.

Recently in News on April 7, 2021, Blonder Tongue Announces Receipt of Noncompliance Notice from NYSE American. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) announced today that it has received notice from NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) that it is not in compliance with the continued listing standard set forth in Section 1003(a)(i) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). That section applies if a listed company has stockholders’ equity of less than $2 million and the listed company has reported losses from continuing operations and You can read further details here

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3300 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $1.1800 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) full year performance was 165.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares are logging -63.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 263.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $3.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4782494 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) recorded performance in the market was 3.76%, having the revenues showcasing -7.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.94M, as it employees total of 161 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4463, with a change in the price was noted +0.3800. In a similar fashion, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. posted a movement of +38.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 954,522 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BDR is recording 3.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.50.

Technical breakdown of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR)

Raw Stochastic average of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.01%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.31%, alongside a boost of 165.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.38% during last recorded quarter.