Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.28

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE), which is $2.65 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.59 after opening rate of $2.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.48 before closing at $2.56.

Recently in News on March 31, 2021, Allied Esports Entertainment Announces Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results. Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the “Company” or “AESE”), a global esports entertainment company, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, as well as an update on several key business initiatives. This release refers to “continuing” and “discontinued” operations due to the pending sale of the Company’s subsidiaries operating our poker-related business and assets comprising the World Poker Tour® (“World Poker Tour,” or “WPT®”), which is currently in active negotiations to be sold in a transaction that is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. Therefore, unless otherwise noted, results presented in this release relate to the continuing operations of the Company and Allied Esports, and excludes the World Poker Tour. You can read further details here

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.31 on 03/22/21, with the lowest value was $1.38 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) full year performance was 2.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -55.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 208.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $5.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1246210 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) recorded performance in the market was 62.03%, having the revenues showcasing 65.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 100.22M, as it employees total of 146 workers.

The Analysts eye on Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.08, with a change in the price was noted +1.73. In a similar fashion, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of +180.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,741,462 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AESE is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical rundown of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE)

Raw Stochastic average of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 101.57%, alongside a boost of 2.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.16% during last recorded quarter.