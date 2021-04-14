Why is Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) up 309.92% from the day 1 this year?

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) is priced at $4.96 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.97 and reached a high price of $5.16, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.90. The stock touched a low price of $4.77.

Recently in News on April 12, 2021, Future Fintech Entered Into Amendment Agreement to Acquire Nice Talent Asset Management. Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (“hereinafter referred to as Future FinTech”, “FTFT” or “the Company”), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced today that further to its February 26, 2021 press release, it has entered into an amendment (the “Amendment”) to its Share Exchange Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Joy Rich Enterprises Limited (“Joy Rich”) to acquire 90% of the issued and outstanding shares of Nice Talent Asset Management Limited (“NTAM”), a Hong Kong-based asset management company, from Joy Rich. NTAM is licensed under the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (“SFC”) to carry out regulated activities in ‘Type 4: Advising on Securities and ‘Type 9: Asset Management’. NTAM’s current business partners include major international banks and its clients cover the spectrum from well-established institutional funds to high net worth retail customers. You can read further details here

Future FinTech Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.29 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $1.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) full year performance was 309.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Future FinTech Group Inc. shares are logging -56.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 451.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $11.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4274195 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) recorded performance in the market was 163.83%, having the revenues showcasing -9.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 327.61M, as it employees total of 222 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Future FinTech Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.75, with a change in the price was noted +2.92. In a similar fashion, Future FinTech Group Inc. posted a movement of +143.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,292,675 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FTFT is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)

Raw Stochastic average of Future FinTech Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.20%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Future FinTech Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 163.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 135.07%, alongside a boost of 309.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.32% during last recorded quarter.