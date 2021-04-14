Time to Buy Beat-Down Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG). It is currently valued at $7.01. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.64, after setting-off with the price of $6.488. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.10 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.34.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, Oriental Culture Holding LTD Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional 59,400 Shares. Oriental Culture Holding LTD (“OCG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCG), a leading online provider focusing on collectibles and artwork e-commerce services, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 5,124,400 ordinary shares, including the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option to purchase additional 59,400 ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $4.00 per share before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the ordinary shares were offered by the Company. The ordinary shares commenced trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “OCG” on December 15, 2020. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oriental Culture Holding LTD shares are logging -72.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 148.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.82 and $25.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2753893 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) recorded performance in the market was 29.39%, having the revenues showcasing 17.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 130.98M, as it employees total of 49 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Oriental Culture Holding LTD a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OCG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG)

Raw Stochastic average of Oriental Culture Holding LTD in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.55%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Oriental Culture Holding LTD, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.39%. The shares increased approximately by -23.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.84% during last recorded quarter.