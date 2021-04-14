Time to Buy Beat-Down Magna International Inc. (MGA) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Magna International Inc. (MGA) was valued at $89.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $95.61 while reaching the peak value of $95.64 and lowest value recorded on the day was $90.91. The stock current value is $93.64.

Recently in News on April 12, 2021, Magna to Hold Virtual Investor Event. Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG, NYSE: MGA), a mobility technology company and global leader in the automotive industry, will hold a virtual investor event on April 13, 2021. Magna’s Chief Executive Officer Swamy Kotagiri and Chief Financial Officer Vince Galifi will present on the company’s unique position in the market, systems-level capabilities, and go-forward strategy to power profitable growth in a transformative industry. You can read further details here

Magna International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $95.64 on 04/13/21, with the lowest value was $68.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) full year performance was 157.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Magna International Inc. shares are logging -1.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 181.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $33.31 and $95.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4281282 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Magna International Inc. (MGA) recorded performance in the market was 32.26%, having the revenues showcasing 25.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.09B, as it employees total of 158000 workers.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Magna International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 76.68, with a change in the price was noted +32.76. In a similar fashion, Magna International Inc. posted a movement of +53.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,485,258 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MGA is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.35.

Magna International Inc. (MGA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Magna International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.12%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Magna International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.75%, alongside a boost of 157.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.35% during last recorded quarter.