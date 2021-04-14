Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) was up 12.50%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS). It is currently valued at $1.74. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.63, after setting-off with the price of $1.60. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.52 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.55.

Recently in News on April 6, 2021, TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery of Suezmax M/T Eco West Coast. TOP Ships Inc., an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels, announced today that it took delivery of the very high specification, scrubber fitted, 157,000 dwt newbuilding Suezmax vessel M/T Eco West Coast constructed at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea. The vessel commenced its previously announced time charter employment with a major oil trader for three years with two yearly extensions at the charterer’s option. The revenue backlog expected to be generated by this fixture, assuming all options are exercised, is about $63.3 million. For 2021 alone, this charter is expected to contribute $9.3 million in revenue. You can read further details here

Top Ships Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8900 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.1600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) full year performance was -77.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Top Ships Inc. shares are logging -79.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $8.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1706478 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) recorded performance in the market was 28.10%, having the revenues showcasing -6.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 63.91M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Top Ships Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8496, with a change in the price was noted +0.5300. In a similar fashion, Top Ships Inc. posted a movement of +46.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,966,983 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TOPS is recording 2.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.07.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Top Ships Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.93%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Top Ships Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.00%, alongside a downfall of -77.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -37.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.06% during last recorded quarter.