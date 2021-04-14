Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Smart Share Global Limited (EM) was up 12.99%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Smart Share Global Limited (EM). It is currently valued at $8.09. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.09, after setting-off with the price of $7.16. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.16 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.16.

Recently in News on April 1, 2021, Smart Share Global Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Smart Share Global Limited (“Energy Monster” or the “Company”), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 17,650,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a public offering price of $8.50 per share. The aggregate offering size of the IPO is approximately $150.0 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “EM” on April 1, 2021. The offering is expected to close on April 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Smart Share Global Limited shares are logging -19.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.06 and $10.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1169488 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Smart Share Global Limited (EM) recorded performance in the market was -5.27%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.04B, as it employees total of 5100 workers.

If we look into the earlier routines of Smart Share Global Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.27%.