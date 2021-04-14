Recent Change of -5.43% in the Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI), which is $0.92 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.96 after opening rate of $0.958 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.90 before closing at $0.97.

Recently in News on March 9, 2021, Brickell Biotech Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update. Initiated U.S. pivotal Phase 3 clinical program (Cardigan I and II studies) evaluating sofpironium bromide gel, 15% for the treatment of primary axillary (underarm) hyperhidrosis. You can read further details here

Brickell Biotech Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7000 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.7751 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) full year performance was -21.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brickell Biotech Inc. shares are logging -64.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.47 and $2.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1478126 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) recorded performance in the market was 17.53%, having the revenues showcasing -21.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 63.17M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Brickell Biotech Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0437, with a change in the price was noted +0.3836. In a similar fashion, Brickell Biotech Inc. posted a movement of +71.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,296,882 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BBI is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI)

Raw Stochastic average of Brickell Biotech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.60%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Brickell Biotech Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.64%, alongside a downfall of -21.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.60% during last recorded quarter.