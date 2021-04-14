ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is on the roll with an average volume of 7.21M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON). It is currently valued at $42.95. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $42.85, after setting-off with the price of $42.54. Company’s stock value dipped to $41.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $42.04.

Recently in News on March 17, 2021, ON Semiconductor Affirms Commitment to Climate Change Action and Transparency. ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON) announced today that it has posted its 2020 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) results specific to the semiconductor industry on its social responsibility webpage. In addition, the company confirmed that its sustainability programs are aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The results reinforce ON Semiconductor’s dedication to the development of strategies and programs addressing global climate change. You can read further details here

ON Semiconductor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.59 on 04/06/21, with the lowest value was $32.32 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) full year performance was 195.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ON Semiconductor Corporation shares are logging -3.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 238.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.69 and $44.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1298947 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) recorded performance in the market was 28.44%, having the revenues showcasing 16.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.62B, as it employees total of 31000 workers.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the ON Semiconductor Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.37, with a change in the price was noted +14.61. In a similar fashion, ON Semiconductor Corporation posted a movement of +51.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,777,156 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ON is recording 0.99 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.84.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ON Semiconductor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ON Semiconductor Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.54%, alongside a boost of 195.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.62% during last recorded quarter.