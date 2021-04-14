Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.28M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW), which is $21.67 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $21.79 after opening rate of $21.63 while the lowest price it went was recorded $21.59 before closing at $21.70.

Recently in News on March 17, 2021, Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of £500,000,000 2.500% Senior Notes Due 2026 and £350,000,000 3.375% Senior Notes Due 2030. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MPW) announced today the pricing of its previously announced public offering of sterling-denominated notes, to be issued by its operating partnership, MPT Operating Partnership, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), and MPT Finance Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Operating Partnership (“MPT Finance” and, together with the Operating Partnership, the “Issuers”). The notes will be issued in two tranches, the first of which will mature on March 24, 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and the second of which will mature on April 24, 2030 (the “2030 Notes” and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”). The 2026 Notes priced with a coupon of 2.500% and the 2030 Notes priced with a coupon of 3.375%. Interest on the 2026 Notes will be payable annually in arrears commencing on March 24, 2022. Interest on the 2030 Notes will be payable annually in arrears commencing on April 24, 2022. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Issuers, guaranteed by the Company. You can read further details here

Medical Properties Trust Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.75 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $19.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) full year performance was 24.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares are logging -4.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.30 and $22.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4031564 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) recorded performance in the market was -0.55%, having the revenues showcasing 3.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.70B, as it employees total of 106 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Medical Properties Trust Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.22, with a change in the price was noted +2.20. In a similar fashion, Medical Properties Trust Inc. posted a movement of +11.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,972,241 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MPW is recording 1.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.21.

Technical breakdown of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)

Raw Stochastic average of Medical Properties Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.91%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Medical Properties Trust Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.57%, alongside a boost of 24.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.93% during last recorded quarter.