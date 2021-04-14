Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) market price of $3.33 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) was valued at $3.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.1741 while reaching the peak value of $3.3599 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.96. The stock current value is $3.33.

Recently in News on April 13, 2021, Lion Announces Completion of Acquisition of Lion FinTech Group. Lion Group Holding Ltd. (“Lion” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services with a focus on Chinese investors, entered into a share purchase agreement (the “Share Purchase Agreement”) with Mr. Jian Wang (the “Seller”), a majority shareholder and director of the Company, in a single transaction, to acquire the whole of the issued share capital of Lion Fintech Group Limited. At closing, Lion Fintech Group Limited will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. You can read further details here

Lion Group Holding Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) full year performance was -66.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares are logging -71.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.75 and $11.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3464383 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) recorded performance in the market was 72.54%, having the revenues showcasing -16.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 124.11M, as it employees total of 34 workers.

Specialists analysis on Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lion Group Holding Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.22, with a change in the price was noted +0.85. In a similar fashion, Lion Group Holding Ltd. posted a movement of +34.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,590,691 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LGHL is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Trends and Technical analysis: Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL)

Raw Stochastic average of Lion Group Holding Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.66%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 72.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.41%, alongside a downfall of -66.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.54% during last recorded quarter.