Here is why Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.33%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET), which is $1.53 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.63 after opening rate of $1.61 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.52 before closing at $1.65.

Recently in News on April 13, 2021, Safe-T and Thales Offer Zero Trust Solution to Help Organizations Control and Secure Access to Applications. Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced the availability of a joint Zero Trust Access solution between its wholly owned subsidiary, Safe-T Data A.R Ltd. and Thales, designed to help organizations address their remote access scenarios with a simple and secure solution. You can read further details here

Safe-T Group Ltd had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9800 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.2000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) full year performance was 18.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Safe-T Group Ltd shares are logging -48.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $2.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1420681 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) recorded performance in the market was 7.75%, having the revenues showcasing -3.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.96M, as it employees total of 62 workers.

Analysts verdict on Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Safe-T Group Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5137, with a change in the price was noted +0.5200. In a similar fashion, Safe-T Group Ltd posted a movement of +51.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,275,933 in trading volumes.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Safe-T Group Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.70%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Safe-T Group Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.99%, alongside a boost of 18.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.16% during last recorded quarter.