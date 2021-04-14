Here is why Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 12.79%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT), which is $17.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.73 after opening rate of $16.571 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.0401 before closing at $15.28.

Recently in News on April 12, 2021, Bit Digital Announces North American Executive Team Headquartered in New York, Positions for Rapid Growth. Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (“Bit Digital” or the “Company”), a bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York with one of the highest operating hash rates (or computing power) among all US listed bitcoin miners, announced the appointment of Bryan Bullett as Chief Executive Officer and Sam Tabar as Chief Strategy Officer. Erke Huang will continue his role as Chief Financial Officer. The new appointments are expected to position the Company for continued rapid growth and access to new strategic opportunities. You can read further details here

Bit Digital Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.00 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $11.13 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) full year performance was 1762.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bit Digital Inc. shares are logging -47.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2260.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.73 and $33.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16989472 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) recorded performance in the market was -30.26%, having the revenues showcasing -18.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 729.31M, as it employees total of 63 workers.

Analysts verdict on Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bit Digital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.95, with a change in the price was noted +10.91. In a similar fashion, Bit Digital Inc. posted a movement of +182.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,036,497 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTBT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.48%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bit Digital Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 277.28%, alongside a boost of 1762.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.55% during last recorded quarter.