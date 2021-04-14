Gear up for the change! Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) has hit the volume of 2022422

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) is priced at $9.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.595 and reached a high price of $9.588, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.31. The stock touched a low price of $8.30.

Recently in News on April 13, 2021, Flexion Therapeutics Announces Preliminary First-Quarter 2021 Revenue and Provides Financial Guidance for 2021. First-quarter ZILRETTA® net sales estimated to be approximately $24.6 million. You can read further details here

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.66 on 01/15/21, with the lowest value was $7.80 for the same time period, recorded on 04/12/21.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) full year performance was 7.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -34.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.52 and $14.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2022422 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) recorded performance in the market was -18.54%, having the revenues showcasing -22.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 479.68M, as it employees total of 257 workers.

The Analysts eye on Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Flexion Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.20, with a change in the price was noted -2.12. In a similar fashion, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -18.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 697,874 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN)

Raw Stochastic average of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.75%.

Considering, the past performance of Flexion Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.25%, alongside a boost of 7.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.31% during last recorded quarter.