Do Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) beta value of 3.41 signposts another twist?

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) is priced at $14.47 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.08 and reached a high price of $14.21, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.17. The stock touched a low price of $14.05.

Recently in News on April 1, 2021, Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index. Cushing® Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC, announce today the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (the “Index”) as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on April 9, 2021, the 30 constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will become effective on April 12, 2021:. You can read further details here

Noble Midstream Partners LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.63 on 03/12/21, with the lowest value was $10.03 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) full year performance was 186.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Noble Midstream Partners LP shares are logging -7.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 297.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.64 and $15.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2657128 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) recorded performance in the market was 35.99%, having the revenues showcasing 19.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.29B, as it employees total of 225 workers.

Analysts verdict on Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Noble Midstream Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.64, with a change in the price was noted +5.38. In a similar fashion, Noble Midstream Partners LP posted a movement of +60.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 731,809 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NBLX is recording 1.96 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.35.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Noble Midstream Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.79%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Noble Midstream Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 70.31%, alongside a boost of 186.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.38% during last recorded quarter.