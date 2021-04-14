Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Quarterly Performance is 17.24%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) was valued at $7.59. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.55 while reaching the peak value of $7.635 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.54. The stock current value is $7.55.

Recently in News on April 12, 2021, Cenovus announces commencement of Consent Solicitation with respect to Cenovus’s 6.80% Notes due 2037. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced that it has commenced a consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) with respect to a proposed amendment to the pledge agreement (the “2037 Notes Pledge Agreement”) in respect of Cenovus’s outstanding 6.80% Notes due 2037 (the “2037 Notes”). The 2037 Notes were issued under an indenture, dated as of September 11, 2007 (as supplemented and amended, the “Indenture”) between Cenovus (as successor by amalgamation to Husky Energy Inc. (“Husky”)) and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (as successor trustee to The Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Company of New York) (the “Trustee”). The Indenture also governs the outstanding 4.40% Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”), 4.00% Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and 3.95% Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) of Cenovus (in each case, originally issued by Husky). You can read further details here

Cenovus Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.57 on 03/11/21, with the lowest value was $5.56 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) full year performance was 182.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are logging -11.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 215.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.39 and $8.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3823916 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) recorded performance in the market was 25.00%, having the revenues showcasing 17.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.59B, as it employees total of 2413 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Cenovus Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.63, with a change in the price was noted +3.04. In a similar fashion, Cenovus Energy Inc. posted a movement of +67.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,364,892 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVE is recording 0.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.54.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cenovus Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.87%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cenovus Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 86.42%, alongside a boost of 182.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.24% during last recorded quarter.