Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Quarterly Performance is 15.16%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP). It is currently valued at $0.81. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.85, after setting-off with the price of $0.8478. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.76 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.85.

Recently in News on April 13, 2021, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Business Update. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing specialty products for respiratory disease, allergy and opioid overdose, today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 as well as provide a business update. The company’s press release concerning its fourth quarter 2020 financial results will be available after 1 p.m. Pacific Time on April 15, 2021, on its website at www.adamispharmaceuticals.com, and the company also expects to file its annual report on Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2020 on that date. You can read further details here

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3400 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $0.4861 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) full year performance was 129.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares are logging -65.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 157.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.32 and $2.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5587150 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) recorded performance in the market was 67.84%, having the revenues showcasing 15.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 116.98M, as it employees total of 131 workers.

The Analysts eye on Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8985, with a change in the price was noted +0.4118. In a similar fashion, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation posted a movement of +102.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,632,218 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADMP is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Technical rundown of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

Raw Stochastic average of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.89%.

Considering, the past performance of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.30%, alongside a boost of 129.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.16% during last recorded quarter.