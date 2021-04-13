WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) market price of $6.28 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) was valued at $5.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.14 while reaching the peak value of $6.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.67. The stock current value is $6.28.

Recently in News on April 13, 2021, WiMi Hologram Announces Partnership with Electronic Subsidiary of Toyota Group. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) (“WiMi” or the “Company”), a leading Hologram Augmented Reality (“AR”) Technology provider, today announced that it has established a partnership with an electronic subsidiary of Toyota Group (“Toyota”). You can read further details here

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.94 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $5.52 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) full year performance was 8.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. shares are logging -78.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.20 and $29.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5596226 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) recorded performance in the market was -0.87%, having the revenues showcasing -6.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 495.10M, as it employees total of 123 workers.

Specialists analysis on WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.46, with a change in the price was noted +0.28. In a similar fashion, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. posted a movement of +4.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,185,888 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI)

Raw Stochastic average of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.44%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.97%, alongside a boost of 8.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.39% during last recorded quarter.