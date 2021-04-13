Time to Buy Beat-Down Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) was valued at $1.02. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.04 while reaching the peak value of $1.04 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.90. The stock current value is $0.90.

Recently in News on April 12, 2021, Pyxis Tankers Announces Filing of Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020. Maroussi, Greece – April 12, 2021 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS), a growth-oriented pure play product tanker company, announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on our website, www.pyxistankers.com. Alternatively, shareholders may also request a hard copy of the annual report containing our audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting us using the contact details provided at the end of this press release. You can read further details here

Pyxis Tankers Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.6000 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.8155 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) full year performance was 13.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares are logging -80.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.71 and $4.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3070786 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) recorded performance in the market was 8.89%, having the revenues showcasing 2.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.89M.

The Analysts eye on Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pyxis Tankers Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1266, with a change in the price was noted -0.2763. In a similar fashion, Pyxis Tankers Inc. posted a movement of -23.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,755,034 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PXS is recording 2.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.01.

Technical rundown of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)

Raw Stochastic average of Pyxis Tankers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.16%.

Considering, the past performance of Pyxis Tankers Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.85%, alongside a boost of 13.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.68% during last recorded quarter.