Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) was up 38.70%

At the end of the latest market close, Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) was valued at $1.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.50 while reaching the peak value of $1.63 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.42. The stock current value is $1.97.

Recently in News on June 28, 2020, Dragon Victory International Limited Announce Regain Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Dragon Victory International Limited (Nasdaq: LYL or the “Company”), a company that offers reward-based crowdfunding opportunities and quality incubation services to entrepreneurs in China announce today that it has received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which concerns minimum bid price listing requirements. As previously announced, Dragon Victory International Limited had been notified by Nasdaq that its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market. You can read further details here

Dragon Victory International Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8800 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $1.1500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) full year performance was 42.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dragon Victory International Limited shares are logging -60.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 130.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $4.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 37505700 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) recorded performance in the market was -39.32%, having the revenues showcasing -47.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.97M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dragon Victory International Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.5121, with a change in the price was noted -2.0027. In a similar fashion, Dragon Victory International Limited posted a movement of -51.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,059,150 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LYL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL)

Raw Stochastic average of Dragon Victory International Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.61%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Dragon Victory International Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.28%, alongside a boost of 42.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.79% during last recorded quarter.