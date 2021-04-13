New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is on the roll with an average volume of 13.83M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU). It is currently valued at $14.78. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.95, after setting-off with the price of $14.60. Company’s stock value dipped to $14.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $14.71.

Recently in News on March 26, 2021, New Oriental to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 20, 2021. New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “New Oriental”) (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), the largest provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended February 28, 2021, before the U.S. market opens on April 20, 2021. New Oriental’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8 AM on April 20, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8 PM on April 20, 2021, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Participants can join the conference using the below options:. You can read further details here

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.97 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $12.27 for the same time period, recorded on 03/26/21.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) full year performance was 27.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares are logging -26.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.71 and $19.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7369891 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) recorded performance in the market was -20.46%, having the revenues showcasing -17.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.23B, as it employees total of 69438 workers.

Market experts do have their say about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

During the last month, 29 analysts gave the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.08, with a change in the price was noted -2.56. In a similar fashion, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. posted a movement of -14.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,302,594 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EDU is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical breakdown of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Raw Stochastic average of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.48%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.87%, alongside a boost of 27.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.75% during last recorded quarter.