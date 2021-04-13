Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) market price of $17.20 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) was valued at $16.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $16.33 while reaching the peak value of $26.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.16. The stock current value is $17.20.

Recently in News on March 30, 2021, Ikena Oncology Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA) (“Ikena”), a targeted oncology company focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 8,984,375 shares of common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1,171,875 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Ikena from the offering were approximately $143.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ikena Oncology Inc. shares are logging -54.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.75 and $37.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2965671 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) recorded performance in the market was -46.25%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 702.28M, as it employees total of 33 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ikena Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.25%.