Here is why Celcuity Inc. (CELC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.45%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Celcuity Inc. (CELC), which is $27.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $27.94 after opening rate of $21.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.82 before closing at $21.60.

Recently in News on April 12, 2021, Celcuity Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Assessing Gedatolisib, a pan-PI3K/mTOR Inhibitor, in HER2-negative Breast and Ovarian Cancer Patient Tumors with Hyperactive RAS Network Signaling. – Inhibition of hyperactive RAS network signaling is nine times more effective with gedatolisib than with a PI3K-α inhibitor — Synergistic cooperation between PI3K/mTOR and BCL signaling detected, suggesting potential patient benefit of combining gedatolisib with a BCL inhibitor -. You can read further details here

Celcuity Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.94 on 04/12/21, with the lowest value was $9.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Celcuity Inc. (CELC) full year performance was 457.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celcuity Inc. shares are logging 15.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 593.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.03 and $24.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4860245 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celcuity Inc. (CELC) recorded performance in the market was 205.02%, having the revenues showcasing 146.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 227.43M, as it employees total of 30 workers.

Analysts verdict on Celcuity Inc. (CELC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Celcuity Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.13, with a change in the price was noted +18.61. In a similar fashion, Celcuity Inc. posted a movement of +199.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 232,580 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CELC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Celcuity Inc. (CELC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Celcuity Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.39%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Celcuity Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 205.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 385.91%, alongside a boost of 457.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 96.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 106.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 146.17% during last recorded quarter.