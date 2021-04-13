Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.60

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND), which is $19.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $19.91 after opening rate of $18.99 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.9794 before closing at $18.92.

Recently in News on April 5, 2021, Gladstone Land Acquires Olive Orchard in California. Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) (“Gladstone Land” or the “Company”) announced that it has acquired 2,285 gross acres of farmland located in Tehama County, California, for $37.8 million from Solum Partners (“Solum”), headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. In connection with the acquisition, Gladstone Land also entered into a 15-year, triple-net lease agreement with California Olive Ranch, Inc. (“California Olive Ranch”), reported to be the largest miller of olives for extra virgin olive oil (“EVOO”) in the U.S. and the producer of the nation’s top-selling 100% California EVOO. You can read further details here

Gladstone Land Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.91 on 04/12/21, with the lowest value was $14.19 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) full year performance was 49.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gladstone Land Corporation shares are logging -0.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.66 and $19.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1259762 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) recorded performance in the market was 34.15%, having the revenues showcasing 34.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 543.24M.

Specialists analysis on Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Gladstone Land Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.59, with a change in the price was noted +5.37. In a similar fashion, Gladstone Land Corporation posted a movement of +37.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 294,113 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LAND is recording 1.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.70.

Trends and Technical analysis: Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)

Raw Stochastic average of Gladstone Land Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.46%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.34%, alongside a boost of 49.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.52% during last recorded quarter.