SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.91

For the readers interested in the stock health of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC). It is currently valued at $1.43. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.52, after setting-off with the price of $1.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.385 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.42.

Recently in News on April 7, 2021, SeaChange International Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Conference Call for Tuesday, April 13 at 5:00 p.m. ET. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. You can read further details here

SeaChange International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1500 on 03/29/21, with the lowest value was $0.9501 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) full year performance was -46.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SeaChange International Inc. shares are logging -53.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 107.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.69 and $3.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11348534 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) recorded performance in the market was 2.14%, having the revenues showcasing 15.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.40M, as it employees total of 182 workers.

Specialists analysis on SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SeaChange International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1738, with a change in the price was noted +0.6700. In a similar fashion, SeaChange International Inc. posted a movement of +88.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,602,477 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SEAC is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)

Raw Stochastic average of SeaChange International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.17%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.09%, alongside a downfall of -46.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.32% during last recorded quarter.