Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Profit Margins posted -35.50% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON). It is currently valued at $6.46. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.48, after setting-off with the price of $6.99. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.22 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.14.

Recently in News on April 8, 2021, Recon Technology Announces FGS’ Cooperation Agreement with Henan CNPC and Alipay. Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON), (“Recon” or the “Company”), today announced the Company’s 51%-owned subsidiary, Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology, Ltd. (“FGS”), has entered into a cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Henan sales branch of PetroChina Co. Ltd. (“Henan CNPC”) and Alipay (Hangzhou) Information Technology Co., Ltd (“Alipay”) to develop a mini program named “Hao Ke Le Jia” on Alipay’s mobile application and to provide operation and maintenance services for the related joint membership program. This is the second time that FGS and Alipay cooperate since they began to provide similar service to Zhejiang sales branch of PetroChina Co. Ltd. (“Zhejiang CNPC”) in October 2020. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Recon Technology Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.70 on 03/30/21, with the lowest value was $1.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) full year performance was 258.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Recon Technology Ltd. shares are logging -33.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 761.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $9.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1206210 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) recorded performance in the market was 339.46%, having the revenues showcasing 289.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 127.97M, as it employees total of 134 workers.

Analysts verdict on Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Recon Technology Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.57, with a change in the price was noted +5.34. In a similar fashion, Recon Technology Ltd. posted a movement of +476.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,917,051 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCON is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Recon Technology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.65%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Recon Technology Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 339.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 621.75%, alongside a boost of 258.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 119.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 289.16% during last recorded quarter.