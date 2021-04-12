Reason’s why Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $13.94

For the readers interested in the stock health of Romeo Power Inc. (RMO). It is currently valued at $9.63. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.44, after setting-off with the price of $10.36. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.47 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.36.

Recently in News on April 11, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Romeo Power, Inc. – RMO. New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – April 10, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Romeo Power, Inc. (“Freq” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. You can read further details here

Romeo Power Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.35 on 01/15/21, with the lowest value was $7.71 for the same time period, recorded on 04/05/21.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) full year performance was -4.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Romeo Power Inc. shares are logging -75.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.71 and $38.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10618434 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) recorded performance in the market was -57.18%, having the revenues showcasing -53.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.31B, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Romeo Power Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.36, with a change in the price was noted -0.52. In a similar fashion, Romeo Power Inc. posted a movement of -5.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,878,364 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RMO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Romeo Power Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.76%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Romeo Power Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.14%, alongside a downfall of -4.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.90% during last recorded quarter.