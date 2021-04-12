Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 38.66M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), which is $2.75 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.04 after opening rate of $3.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.92 before closing at $2.95.

Recently in News on April 5, 2021, Ideanomics Appoints Kristen Helsel Chief Revenue Officer. Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”), a global company focused on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and associated energy consumption, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kristen Helsel as Chief Revenue Officer. Kristen will be instrumental in driving the company’s hyper-growth, performance, strategy, and alignment of the organization’s revenue-generating departments. You can read further details here

Ideanomics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.53 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) full year performance was 247.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ideanomics Inc. shares are logging -50.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 642.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $5.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8104315 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) recorded performance in the market was 48.24%, having the revenues showcasing -1.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.28B, as it employees total of 110 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ideanomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.99, with a change in the price was noted +1.82. In a similar fashion, Ideanomics Inc. posted a movement of +183.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 46,099,145 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IDEX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.43%.

Considering, the past performance of Ideanomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 207.26%, alongside a boost of 247.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.01% during last recorded quarter.