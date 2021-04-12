Here is why Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.14%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), which is $28.47 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $30.17 after opening rate of $28.86 while the lowest price it went was recorded $28.08 before closing at $29.04.

Recently in News on March 30, 2021, Vipshop Announces US$500 Million Share Repurchase Program. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$500 million of its Class A ordinary shares over the 24-month period upon the establishment of share repurchase program. The Company plans to adopt and implement such share repurchase program in accordance with applicable rules and requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company’s insider trading policy. You can read further details here

Vipshop Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $46.00 on 03/23/21, with the lowest value was $24.98 for the same time period, recorded on 03/26/21.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) full year performance was 83.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vipshop Holdings Limited shares are logging -38.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 101.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.16 and $46.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 25039367 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) recorded performance in the market was 1.28%, having the revenues showcasing -2.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.71B, as it employees total of 20442 workers.

The Analysts eye on Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Vipshop Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.15, with a change in the price was noted +6.32. In a similar fashion, Vipshop Holdings Limited posted a movement of +28.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,948,924 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VIPS is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Raw Stochastic average of Vipshop Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.75%.

Considering, the past performance of Vipshop Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 86.20%, alongside a boost of 83.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.06% during last recorded quarter.