Here is why Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 12.77%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX), which is $31.95 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $45.00 after opening rate of $24.95 while the lowest price it went was recorded $24.95 before closing at $24.61.

Recently in News on March 4, 2021, Riley Exploration Permian Inc. Provides Operational Update and Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) (the “Company”) today provided an update on its fiscal first quarter 2021 operational and financial results and announced today that its Board of Directors at a meeting held March 4, 2021 declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.28 per share. The record date for the dividend is April 16, 2021 and is expected to be paid on or about May 7, 2021. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Riley Exploration Permian Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $79.20 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $13.80 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX) full year performance was 398.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Riley Exploration Permian Inc. shares are logging -59.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 519.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.16 and $79.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1101071 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX) recorded performance in the market was 114.72%, having the revenues showcasing 98.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 438.03M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Analysts verdict on Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Riley Exploration Permian Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.85, with a change in the price was noted +21.15. In a similar fashion, Riley Exploration Permian Inc. posted a movement of +195.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 164,496 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REPX is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Riley Exploration Permian Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.17%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Riley Exploration Permian Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 114.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 195.83%, alongside a boost of 398.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 98.69% during last recorded quarter.