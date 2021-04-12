GreenBox POS (GBOX) is on the roll with an average volume of 546.44K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GreenBox POS (GBOX), which is $16.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.23 after opening rate of $17.96 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.95 before closing at $17.96.

Recently in News on April 8, 2021, GreenBox POS Announces Reaching Final Terms of ChargeSavvy Acquisition. Raises 2021 Processing Volume Projections to $1.65 Billion. You can read further details here

GreenBox POS had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) full year performance was 8983.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GreenBox POS shares are logging -21.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8983.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $20.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1414293 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GreenBox POS (GBOX) recorded performance in the market was 150.00%, having the revenues showcasing 157.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 739.67M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

The Analysts eye on GreenBox POS (GBOX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GreenBox POS a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GBOX is recording 3.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Technical rundown of GreenBox POS (GBOX)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.03%.

Considering, the past performance of GreenBox POS, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 150.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1111.11%, alongside a boost of 8983.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 157.08% during last recorded quarter.